SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority is looking to offload two of its smaller properties in the near future.
During a special meeting Dec. 16, the board agreed to accept sealed bids for a 2.34-acre property off Decker Road near Goose Creek and a 1.43-acre property in the Sheridan Commercial Park. Neither of these properties are currently being utilized by SEEDA, according to Administrator Robert Briggs, and really don’t fit into the organization’s long-term development plan.
“They do have value, but not for something similar to a Kennon or Weatherby or Vacutech or other things you see in the High-Tech Business Park,” Briggs said. “These properties are not as suited for those purposes based on their size, access and other things related to their developability.”
Briggs said the funds raised through the sale of the properties will be used to fund the ongoing development of the High-Tech Business Park and its second phase.
The High-Tech Business Park is home to some of the city’s most high-profile manufacturing employers including Kennon, Vacutech and Weatherby and has led to the creation of roughly 325 area jobs.
Pending approval by the Northern Wyoming Community College District Board Dec. 21, SEEDA will submit an application to the Wyoming Business Council for a planning grant to investigate possible locations for further High-Tech Business Park development, which could involve an expansion of the current property or the construction of a new business park somewhere else in Sheridan.
The dollars raised from the sale of the two properties would be useful as matching funds for any grants SEEDA receives while developing the High-Tech Business Park’s second phase, Briggs said.
This is not the first time SEEDA has sold some of its properties. Dollars from previous SEEDA property sales in the Sheridan Commercial Park were also used for economic development purposes, Briggs said.
“The electrical contractor that is on the north end of the Sheridan Commercial Park, that property used to be owned by SEEDA,” Briggs said. “And that large triangular portion when you first come into the park was also owned by SEEDA. That money from those sales is where some of the matching funds came from for the Weatherby project. So there is precedent for us selling land in our inventory.”
Board members unanimously supported the sale of the two properties, with board member Patrick Henderson saying the time was right to make the move.
“I think we should sell the properties and just reload the money to other areas that would benefit SEEDA,” Henderson said. “I think the opportunity to match it somewhere else makes perfect sense… and it just strikes me that it’s a good time to sell it…. If we don’t get what we want through the sealed bids, we’re not obligated to anything, but I don’t see the harm in moving forward with this.”
The property off Decker Road was originally purchased by SEEDA for $75,000 with an additional $20,000 spent on the clean-up of the property, Briggs said. The Commercial Park property was acquired at no cost to SEEDA and was purchased through grant dollars.