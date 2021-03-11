CLEARMONT — Pending approval from the Wyoming School Facilities Commission, Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to mothball Arvada Elementary School for the next three years.
Mothballing simply allows the district to continue maintenance on the building while not utilizing it for educational purposes, as all students previously attending the school before the pandemic opted for home schooling for the 2020-2021 school year.
SCSD3 administration held two community meetings to describe the process and discuss options with community members — one in Arvada, which had some attendees present, and one in Clearmont Wednesday ahead of the regular board meeting that had no attendees.
“I’m sure that a lot of locals may have feelings about this — I know I do — I'm sitting here thinking I may be the only board member that went there, I just realizing, that went there for the first three years of my life,” Trustee Misty Stoll said during discussion on the unanimously approved action item. “When we mothball, it’s not permanent. It’s not a closure, it’s an administrative, funding, maintenance decision, and we can open it up when we have students again.”
Trustees noted Superintendent Charles Auzqui’s informative presentation about the legislative session March 9 and potential implications of funding at the state level. During the board meeting, Auzqui reminded mothballing only lasts three years and the board must repeat the process after that time expires. The board also maintains control over reopening the school and determining the threshold of student enrollment to do so.
“Mothballing is probably the best thing to do to continue to have funding to maintain the building,” Auzqui said.