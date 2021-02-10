STORY — Much of the hourlong discussion at the Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board meeting this week centered on the 10-acre Story Centennial Park.
Story Centennial Park is located near the fish hatchery 2 miles west of Story on State Highway 194. The park is currently managed under multiple agreements involving Sheridan County, the Sheridan Recreation District, Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Story Park Board.
In the wide-ranging discussion, the parks and recreation board and the Story Park Board discussed several elements of park operation they hope to address this year including public safety issues and long-term water rights for the park.
The parks and recreation board is currently working with Randall Engineering Surveys to discover what water rights, if any, the park is entitled to for irrigation purposes, board member Lynn Custis said. The board is waiting for the finished report.
“Luckily, we don’t need water just yet,” Custis said. “But hopefully we’ll have something back from Randall Engineering in the next month so we can then work on what our next steps are for water at the park.”
According to Story Park Board member Jonathan Malutich, the park has long received water from the Meade Creek Ditch, but that longstanding agreement ended in fall 2020.
“For quite a few years now, we’ve been drawing water out of the Meade Creek Ditch that runs on the west side of the park,” Malutich said. “We had an allocation of Kearny Lake water in order to do so, and we lost that source of irrigation water (when some shares of the lake were sold) this last fall. So the Story Park board has been reaching out to potential sources of reservoir water.”
Parks and recreation board member Terry Cram applauded Malutich’s research into alternative water sources but noted any new source of water he finds will likely expire at some point. That’s why the water rights study is so important, Cram said: It could provide a stable source of water for the park.
“Any agreements up to now, and probably into the future, would kind of be ephemeral agreements that could come and go … at any time,” Cram said. “ I think what Lynn was talking about was…what would be great is if we could get some kind of a commitment — permanent water somehow.”
Any water rights agreement for the park would have to be approved by the Sheridan County commissioners, Cram said.
The boards also discussed some potential safety concerns in the park they hope to clear up this year. One involves two small footbridges that connect the park property with the property belonging to the nearby Story Fish Hatchery.
“Two of them (the bridges) still exist,” parks and recreation board member Paul Mavrakis said. “(parks and recreation board member) Seth Ulvestad… leaned against the railing on one of them and almost fell into the creek. Neither one of them were in great shape, so the Game and Fish Department would like us, as the Sheridan Parks and Recreation Board, to replace the two bridges with one bridge that is a much more safe design.”
Sheridan County Engineer Ken Muller will review and approve a design for the project, and will make the final decision of whether to build one bridge or two, Custis said.
“I think the next step for us is to get with Ken Muller and the county and go through that process as well as presenting some of that information to the county commissioners… before moving forward with any changes,” Custis said.
The bridges aren’t the only potential safety issues in the park, Story Park Board members said, and they expressed interest in performing an overall safety study.
“The Story Park Board has identified some potential safety concerns up at the park,” Malutich said. “Some of those concerns center around the location of disc golf holes…We have an offer from Gillette to perform a safety assessment of the park at no cost using their certified park inspectors… We felt if we had an independent third party who is certified in park and playground safety, that could possibly be a good thing. That way if there were safety issues we needed to negate, we’d have a third party opinion as to what needed to be done.”
Ulvestad said local inspectors for the safety study should be considered before the Sheridan Park Board agrees to work with Gillette. There is currently no start date for the study.