SHERIDAN — Two education funds help Sheridan County School District 1 students achieve postsecondary education goals — Big Horn Education Fund and Tongue River Valley Scholarship Fund. The stewards of those funds, while separate, collaborate to ensure all types of students receive help in attaining college degrees and giving back to the community that helped them succeed.
“It empowers the students to want to give back to their community,” Tongue River Valley Scholarship Fund Treasurer and Tongue River Valley Community Center Executive Director Erin Kilbride said. “It gives them some leverage on getting more scholarships, and it gives them that hope and that confidence that they can go to the next level.”
Next level education
That next level varies for each side of the county. Big Horn focuses its efforts on top individuals looking to pursue a post-secondary education, while Kilbride said the Tongue River board doesn’t necessarily focus as much on GPA or top-of-the-class students.
“(Our applicants are) definitely not just the top of the class,” Kilbride said. “They can be someone who may have had some struggles but have proven their way to be able to say, ‘You know what? I’m going to college, and I need help and support, and this is what I’ve done to show myself.’”
Old and new
Big Horn’s scholarship was founded in the mid-1980s by Victor Garber and, because of his recent death and subsequent obituary in the newspaper, the scholarship fund has grown substantially over the last year with donations coming in. A few local foundations contribute to the fund, as well as a large following of philanthropists with large and small sums to give.
Tongue River started in 2017, working to emulate a scholarship opportunity like Big Horn’s for Tongue River graduates. The fund was initially started with $25,000 seed money gifted to Jay McGinnis — former Sheridan County YMCA executive director among other philanthropic and nonprofit endeavors — from the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation. That $25,000 has transformed into an endowment of $250,000, with steady contributors also giving to the north side of the county’s students.
Big Horn operates as an independent nonprofit, while Tongue River operates under the Tongue River Valley Community Center’s nonprofit status, thus making Kilbride the treasurer.
Instilling attributes
Each scholarship board adheres to certain attributes in which to gauge recipients of the scholarship each year. Big Horn scrutinizes academic achievement, character and civic involvement, education and career goals and financial need for each of its applicants. Tongue River inspects applications for community value, stewardship, empowerment and integrity.
“That civic involvement and how they approach what that means,” Big Horn Board President and scholarship alumni Audrey Steinhorst said about determining the right applicant to receive the scholarship. “It’s very special to them when they have someone invested in their education to want to give back, and I think that we see that come out through the interview process.”
Interviewing candidates
Big Horn and Tongue River Valley scholarship applicants all interview with members of the board, which include community members and scholarship recipient alumni. Interviews provide insight to each student’s personality, bringing the person on paper into 3-D form. In turn, the interview process, proving rare for local scholarship applications, provides experience in speaking for students.
“I think it’s very important for us to interview the students,” Big Horn board member Bob Berger said. “We want to know what they have to say and hear about their future plans and goals beyond the written applications. It’s also an incredible experience for them.”
Berger said students often return to the community after receiving post-secondary education and contribute to the community in multiple ways.
“We find that the students we interview, in large part, are motivated to be successful in life, and they are,” Berger said. “It benefits all of us as a community.”
Similarly, Tongue River board members find benefit in interviewing students.
“It gives us a different perspective and helps us know who we’re reading about,” Kilbride said.
In process
Both Big Horn and Tongue River scholarship boards are currently interviewing all applicants and will make announcements of recipients later in May.