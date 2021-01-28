SHERIDAN — What image comes to mind when you think of a body building competition? Most people likely conjure the picture of a big, muscular man throwing weights in the air and lifting or pulling cars across a finish line.
But Sheridan residents may be surprised when they show up at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center April 17 and find several petite, trim women preparing to show their strength at the inaugural Cloud Peak Classic body building and deadlift contest.
Mo Hattervig’s journey to the body building stage began in 2007, though she didn’t realize it at the time. Her brother had just died in a car accident. She had just had a child.
“It rocked my world,” Hattervig said, recalling her mental health at the time. “This is hindsight, but I was depressed.”
So she buckled down and worked, first as a mentor at Volunteers of America, where she fell in love with counseling and learned about the various ways to care for yourself — physically, mentally, spiritually.
Then, she had her second child and started feeling better. So, she started working out at Cloud Peak CrossFit.
“I hadn’t really worked out before that,” Hattervig said, adding that she wasn’t involved in sports as a child. “I couldn’t even run around the block without stopping.”
But her experience at Cloud Peak CrossFit changed her life. It gave her the opportunity to focus on improving herself, set goals and share in the support system created at the gym.
That experience boosted Hattervig’s confidence, even propelling her into graduate school.
Since then, though, life has become busier. Hattervig now works with Sheridan County Drug Court and has started her own private counseling practice. She constantly felt stressed about finding the time to go to the gym.
Then she met Rachel Staff, owner of Peak Physique. Staff — in addition to her more than 20 years of experience in the fitness industry — is a nationally qualified National Physique Committee Bodybuilding athlete who has competed in various competitions since 2011, even taking first place in the 2019 Big Sky Championships.
Hattervig attended a celebration dinner for Staff, and found a moment to quietly ask a question.
“I’m 37 and have two kids,” Hattervig recalled saying. “Is (bodybuilding) something I can do?”
Staff, who is about the same age and also has a child, assured her it was.
Shortly after that, Staff began coaching Hattervig, who converted her basement into a home gym to ease the stress of finding time to work out.
But sitting at a coffee shop with Hattervig and Staff, you wouldn’t assume — or even guess — they compete in body building events.
Both are trim and fit, but certainly don’t match the stereotype of bulging muscle heads. But as both noted, there are plenty of misconceptions out there about body building, especially women who compete.
“We don’t starve ourselves and only spend our time working out,” Hattervig said.
Instead, Staff said, the women she coaches learn to fuel their bodies with proper nutrition while trimming down and building muscle. Hattervig has loved learning about nutrition and how the body fuels itself. As a result, she lost 30 pounds during her training.
“In terms of intellect, I had always pushed myself, but that felt easier. Buckling down and eating well, that’s a different kind of pain,” she said laughing.
While the process and the results were mainly for her own benefit, Hattervig said the competitions are the culmination of her hard work and the opportunity to revel in her accomplishments.
“I have never had a woman come to me and say, ‘I cannot wait to be on stage in my bikini,’” Staff said. “Most women are mortified by that thought. It is so outside of their comfort zone. But when you work so hard and accomplish so much, you do gain that confidence to be like, ‘Yeah, this is me.’”
Both laughed as they shared stories from competitions they’ve appeared in — comparing outfits and poses and building relationships with other strong women.
Since starting her body building journey, Hattervig has recruited others and those women have done the same. Now, there is a small — albeit mighty — group of women in Sheridan County who cheer each other on in this pursuit, empower each other and learn from each other.
At a Christmas party recently, the women gathered and shared stories as to why they began participating in the sport of body building. Most had extremely personal reasons.
With that memory in mind, Hattervig encouraged those who hold preconceived notions about the sport to talk to someone who does it.
“I just suggest people be curious and ask why,” she said. “They might be surprised.”
As April 17 nears, and more people — both men and women — sign up for the Cloud Peak Classic event, Staff hopes to turn some of those misconceptions on their head and give local athletes a chance to compete in front of a hometown crowd.