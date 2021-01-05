DICKINSON, N.D. — Andrew Boedecker of Sheridan has been named to Dickinson State University's dean's list for the 2020 fall semester.
At the end of each regular semester, the university recognizes those students named to the dean's list. Eligible students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours with a term GPA of 3.5 or above.
Outstanding academic work placed 321 students, or 23.46% of eligible undergraduates, on the dean's or president's list following the fall 2020 semester.
"We are delighted that nearly one out of four DSU students met an extremely high standard of academic performance. This statistic says a lot about the resilience of our students, faculty and staff. The recognition will be noted on each student's academic transcript and will become a permanent part of his or her official academic record at Dickinson State University," said Dr. Debora Dragseth, provost and vice president for academic affairs at DSU.