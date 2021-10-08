SHERIDAN — Members of the Bomber Mountain Cycling Club have organized a weekend ride for Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.
The Goat Rope Gravel Grind is a 30-mile, no-drop gravel ride that will start and end at Sheridan Bicycle Company.
The ride will include one mid-ride stop with water and surprises. All experience levels are welcome, but organizers recommend a bike with at least 32 mm tires.
After the ride, there will be burgers and beverages for participants to enjoy at the bike shop.
For more information, contact Sheridan Bicycle Company at 43 S. Main St.