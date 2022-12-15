SHERIDAN — Bomber Mountain Cycling Club leadership organized the eighth annual Christmas Roll, scheduled for Saturday.
Starting at 4 p.m. at the Sheridan Bicycle Company, participants can bring their bicycles, helmets, lights, $10 and holiday attire for a bicycle poker run around town.
The $10 buy in gets you in the game, with half the pot going to the winner and the other half returning to the club. Folks will receive a card at each watering hole, and a winner will be announced at the last stop.
The route will be announced at the start of the ride. The ride is a 21 and older event. Waivers will be signed before departing, and helmets and lights are required. Call Sheridan Bicycle Company with questions at 307-763-4481.