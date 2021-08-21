SHERIDAN — For 17 years, classic kindergarten, held at three locations in the Sheridan County School District 2, has been offered to Sheridan’s youngest students.
“Classic truly is a wonderful learning opportunity we have available for our young learners,” Traci Turk, special services director for Sheridan County School District 2 said. “As we know, all of our early learners come in at different levels, and what an opportunity we have as they enter school” to meet them where they are.
Typically, a kindergarten class in SCSD2 is no larger than 19 children, and classic kindergarten classrooms hold about 12 students. Classic kindergarten is not intended as a substitute for the kindergarten year, but after a year in classic kindergarten, the student will be prepared to enter kindergarten. Enrollment in classic kindergarten is determined by screening provided by SCSD2. Class size is less than that in kindergarten to provide more individual support to students.
“The data is clear, the more time we spend providing early academic success for our students, the more successful they will be throughout their academic careers,” SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults, who has been integral in the classic k program, said.
The three classic kindergarten programs are located at Woodland Park, Henry A. Coffeen and Sagebrush elementary schools. Children are recommended for classic kindergarten through the initial screening process and second screening for language and readiness skills.
The second screening also gives the parent an opportunity to talk with classic k teachers to learn more about the program, according to Turk.
“If a student is recommended to be in classic, this is communicated with the parent. Parents can ask questions prior to making the final decision on whether they want their child in the classic kindergarten program,” she explained.
Just as the district kindergarten program is only eligible for those students five on or before Sept. 15, the same holds true for the classic program. There are multiple preschool programs throughout the Sheridan community that provide preschool students with the necessary academic, social and emotional opportunities prior to their enrollment into kindergarten, she said, and classic kindergarten is not a pre-K curriculum.
“We recognized that some students were entering kindergarten without the necessary social, emotional or academic skills to be successful in the more demanding kindergarten curriculum,” Turk said. “In response to this situation, classic kindergarten was created to provide the specific learning experiences needed to enhance their success in kindergarten.”
The curriculum for classic kindergarten provides learning in all areas of development, from cognitive, emotional, physical and social learning opportunities, and instruction at the child’s level in literacy and mathematics along with enrichment opportunities, such as art,
music and physical education.
The district’s classic kindergarten class rosters have been set for the fall, but there is room for movement.
“These classes have been established at this time, based on registration in February and screenings in March and April,” Turk said. “All of our classic k’s are rostered, but we still have a few children enrolling, and there might be families moving here. We would have space for those children, if there is a need.”
Because after all, the program is designed to create success for Sheridan’s young learners by affording an opportunity to grow and develop through scaffolded instruction.
“So even if we were to get a child in kindergarten, as maybe we learn more about the child, I wouldn’t say it is out of the ordinary to hold conversations with the parents, looking at what is best for a child,” Turk said. “This is the first experience for children coming in, and we want it to be the best.”