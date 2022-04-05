SHERIDAN — April is National Poetry Month, and Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gifts will celebrate by hosting Wyoming's Poet Laureate Gene Gagliano and local poet Tyler Julian.
Both poets will be at the bookstore April 9 at 1 p.m.
Gagliano is a retired elementary school teacher from Buffalo, and is the eighth Wyoming Poet Laureate. He was first appointed to the position through an executive order signed by then Gov. Matt Mead in 2016.
Julian will share his book, "Wyoming: The Next Question to Ask (to Answer)," which has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize. Julian was also recently awarded the inaugural "Saguaro Review" Poetry Prize.
For more information, contact the bookstore at 307-674-8080.