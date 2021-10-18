SHERIDAN — OneHope winery and Sheridan Stationery Books and Gifts will host an evening of sipping, tasting and shopping Oct. 21 from 6-8 p.m.
Attendees will enjoy recipes from the popular "Half Baked Harvest Cookbook," while learning wine pairings for each sampling.
OneHope is a Napa-based winery built on hope and rooted in purpose. A portion of every bottle sold is donated back to a local nonprofit through the ONEHOPE foundation.
Half Baked Harvest is a popular cookbook series from one of the most followed food blogs written by Tieghan Gerard.
The cost to attend is $20 per person, with a limit of 20 spaces available. Participants will also enjoy additional shopping discounts at the bookstore during the event.
Please call the shop at 307-674-8080 to pre-register. This event will become a private event once spaces are filled. Sheridan Stationery is located at 535 N. Main St. in Sheridan.