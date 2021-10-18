Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery
Nick and Jessica Bohnsack, the new owners of Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery, stand in front of the old Cosner Construction Company building, the site of their new storefront Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — OneHope winery and Sheridan Stationery Books and Gifts will host an evening of sipping, tasting and shopping Oct. 21 from 6-8 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy recipes from the popular "Half Baked Harvest Cookbook," while learning wine pairings for each sampling.

OneHope is a Napa-based winery built on hope and rooted in purpose. A portion of every bottle sold is donated back to a local nonprofit through the ONEHOPE foundation.

Half Baked Harvest is a popular cookbook series from one of the most followed food blogs written by Tieghan Gerard.

The cost to attend is $20 per person, with a limit of 20 spaces available. Participants will also enjoy additional shopping discounts at the bookstore during the event.

Please call the shop at 307-674-8080 to pre-register. This event will become a private event once spaces are filled. Sheridan Stationery is located at 535 N. Main St. in Sheridan.

