SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board kicked off Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week with the annual boot kickoff and stick horse barrel races Tuesday at Whitney Commons Park.
The stick horse barrel races started the event for children 8 and younger. Participants had to run as fast as possible on their stick horses around barrels and back to the start. The top three winners in each category were:
Ages 4 and younger:
First place — Lani Davis
Second place — Gavin Graham
Third place — Neil Edwards
Ages 5 & 6:
First place — Brexton Newman
Second place — Jasper Edwards
Third place — Taylynn Lane
Ages 7 & 8:
First place — Micah Medill
Second place — Weston Headlee
Third place — Presley Holden
The Boot Kickoff was held following the stick horse barrel races. Participants competed to see who could “kick off” their boot the farthest. The top three winners in each category were:
Ages 9-12 girls and boys:
First place — Lake Decker
Second place — Alex Heid
Third place — Logan Miller
Ages 13-17 girls:
First place — Kiani Mauck
Second place — Olivia Holwell
Third place — Silvia Newman
Ages 13-17 boys:
First place — Rolly Hartman
Second place — Cole Connors
Third place — Walter Newman
Ages 18 and older women:
First place — Sarah Rohrer
Second place — Jessica Benedict
Third place — Molly Trocha
Ages 18 and older men:
First place — Sergio Trocha
Second place — Matt Lawson
Third place — Justin Rohrer
A total of $1,330 in Chamber Bucks was awarded to the winners. The 2022 Boot Kick Off was sponsored by Barney & Graham, LLC.