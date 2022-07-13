Boot Kickoff_04
Buy Now

Kellen Medill (10) launches his boot as far as possible at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Boot Kickoff Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

 Isaac Adsit | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board kicked off Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week with the annual boot kickoff and stick horse barrel races Tuesday at Whitney Commons Park.

The stick horse barrel races started the event for children 8 and younger. Participants had to run as fast as possible on their stick horses around barrels and back to the start. The top three winners in each category were: 

Ages 4 and younger:

First place — Lani Davis

Second place — Gavin Graham

Third place — Neil Edwards

Ages 5 & 6:

First place — Brexton Newman

Second place — Jasper Edwards

Third place — Taylynn Lane 

Ages 7 & 8:

First place — Micah Medill

Second place — Weston Headlee

Third place — Presley Holden

The Boot Kickoff was held following the stick horse barrel races. Participants competed to see who could “kick off” their boot the farthest. The top three winners in each category were:

Ages 9-12 girls and boys:

First place — Lake Decker

Second place — Alex Heid

Third place — Logan Miller

Ages 13-17 girls:

First place — Kiani Mauck

Second place — Olivia Holwell

Third place — Silvia Newman 

Ages 13-17 boys:

First place — Rolly Hartman

Second place — Cole Connors

Third place — Walter Newman

Ages 18 and older women:

First place — Sarah Rohrer

Second place — Jessica Benedict

Third place — Molly Trocha

Ages 18 and older men:

First place — Sergio Trocha

Second place — Matt Lawson

Third place — Justin Rohrer

A total of $1,330 in Chamber Bucks was awarded to the winners. The 2022 Boot Kick Off was sponsored by Barney & Graham, LLC.

Recommended for you