SHERIDAN — The aim of Boston Brass, the quintet set to play Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College, is to create a fun and boisterous atmosphere for audiences.
For 31 years, Boston Brass has set out to establish a one-of-a-kind musical experience. Performing exciting classical arrangements to burning jazz standards, Boston Brass treats audiences to a unique brand of entertainment captivating all ages.
The philosophy of Boston Brass is to provide audiences with a wide selection of musical styles in unique arrangements, provided in a friendly and fun atmosphere.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for seniors/veterans and $10 for students in grades kindergarten through 12, and can be purchased online at sheridan.edu/arts or by calling the Whitney Center for the Arts Box Office at 307-675-0360.
In addition to the concert, the group will conduct educational clinics with Sheridan College music students Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. in Room W129 and with Sheridan High School band students at 2:30 p.m. These community outreach events will cover topics such as brass techniques, chamber music performance, the music profession and others.
Community members and students are welcome to attend both events. Masks are required at Sheridan High School.