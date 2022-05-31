SHERIDAN — The Bots Sots Remount horse sale will take place June 3-4 in Sheridan.
The “Heap Good” sale will include a trade show, soft preview, pitchfork fondue dinner and the sale itself.
The soft preview will take place June 3 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, along with the trade show each day.
The full preview will also take place at the fairgrounds June 4, followed by the sale itself at the Trail End State Historic Site.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for picnic-style seating at all events.
For additional information, see botssotsremount.com.