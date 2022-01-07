SHERIDAN — Representatives from Bought Beautifully and Uprising invite community members to mark January, which is National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month, with a “Shop and Learn” event.
The event will take place Jan. 13 from 5-7 p.m. at Bought Beautifully.
Attendees will have the chance to shop beautiful, handmade items from Bought Beautifully partners, some of whom are human trafficking survivors and other vulnerable individuals from around the globe.
Uprising will also share information about what human trafficking looks like in the U.S. and Wyoming.
Appetizers and drinks will be provided.