SHERIDAN — Local nonprofit Bought Beautifully will host a summer celebration June 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the shop located at 117 N. Main St.
The event will mark the shop's one-year anniversary at its current location, and it will include snacks, drinks, prizes and more.
Bought Beautifully provides a marketplace that empowers consumers to create dignified opportunities for people around the globe, one purchase at a time.
For additional information, contact Bought Beautifully at 307-752-8139 or stop by the store.