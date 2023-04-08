SHERIDAN — Imagine entering a new school. Imagine English as your second language. Imagine your command of English to be very limited in your new school. That is what faced Cristal Brambila-Rico, 10 years ago.
Academics for All's Summit Award winner this week, Cristal Brambila-Rico, shared her journey to excellence.
With a 4.0 GPA, Brambila-Rico’s coursework demonstrates the rounded education she has undertaken in her high school career. She completed the required courses in mathematics, sciences, social sciences and language arts, as well as Spanish 2, 3 and AP Spanish. She also showed interest in other subjects to broaden her background, including ag business, certified nursing assistant, art and natural resources and recreation.
“Cristal understands the value of education and the opportunities it affords," Spanish instructor at SHS Kathy Good said. "She is one of the most genuine people I know and mature beyond her years as evidenced by her willingness to listen to multiple perspectives before making decisions, respecting other people and their points of view, and knowing when to push forward in her studies and relationships and when to reset and start again.”
Brambila-Rico, a first-generation Chicana, expressed admiration for her parents, Gerardo Brambila and Emma Rico.
“My parents came from Mexico to the United States at the young age of 18 so they could both work and build a better future for me and my siblings," Brambila-Rico said. "There is not one day I have not seen my parents working.”
Daily work in her families’ business, El Rodeo Taco Truck, has also provided life lessons that Brambila-Rico plans to apply in the future.
“I have learned to understand and respect people, no matter what," she said. "I must be open-minded and deal with it every day.”
These characteristics led to a recommendation by Senora Good for Brambila-Rico to twice represent Sheridan High School at the Wyoming Latina Youth Conference. With an emphasis on the importance of education, participants engage with others of similar experiences and backgrounds. Brambila-Rico found it easy to communicate and make friends with these girls who aim for success.
“I was empowered to be proud of who I am," she said.
To further demonstrate her care and support for people of all kinds, Brambila-Rico accepted a volunteer position as a translator for adults learning English. Each Sunday afternoon at Bethesda Worship Center, she engages in basic lessons aimed at learners who are in the position she was once in as an English language learner.
“I couldn't imagine a teenager giving up part of her Sunday afternoon," Billie Rae Charles, lead teacher of these free English classes, said. "Cristal’s response was, ‘I'd love to help.’
“Now, I can't imagine teaching without her," he continued. "I'm totally spoiled by her gift of language. I have taught English for years...long before cell phones and Google translate were a thing, and I've learned that a live translator can ease the difficulty of learning English immensely. I welcomed her and it turns out that she is rather a natural at teaching. I think she is truly surprised by how she fit the part so well and how much she has enjoyed the teaching side of things. She has a gentle spirit, laughs at her mistakes, loves explaining the 'whys' behind the lessons and enjoys learning more about her first language of Spanish. She has a true caring nature as she gently corrects the student's pronunciation and doesn't take offense when the students correct her spelling of Spanish words. As far as I am concerned, she is a jewel.”
In the fall, Brambila-Rico plans to attend Sheridan College with an emphasis on plant science. This first-generation college student said she is both excited and nervous.
“I know I will have to do my own thing. Even when I make mistakes, I always try to make it a learning experience.” Academics for All salutes Brambila-Rico for her perseverance and commitment throughout her school career in Sheridan and know she will continue to move forward in her life goals.