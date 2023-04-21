Poster[30].jpg
SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host the Brandon Sprague Band for a spring concert April 25, at 7 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts. This event is free and open to the public.

The Brandon Sprague Band will feature Doug Perry playing bass, Fred Epstein playing drums, Sivan Hootch playing saxophone and Brandon Sprague as lead guitarist, slide guitarist and lead vocalist. The band has performed in Chicago, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston, Austin and Denver. The Brandon Sprague Band is recognized among peers and considered the best in the blues world, according to a press release.

