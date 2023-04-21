SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host the Brandon Sprague Band for a spring concert April 25, at 7 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts. This event is free and open to the public.
The Brandon Sprague Band will feature Doug Perry playing bass, Fred Epstein playing drums, Sivan Hootch playing saxophone and Brandon Sprague as lead guitarist, slide guitarist and lead vocalist. The band has performed in Chicago, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston, Austin and Denver. The Brandon Sprague Band is recognized among peers and considered the best in the blues world, according to a press release.
Riley B. King, better known as B.B. King, was an American blues singer-songwriter, guitarist and record producer. King was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987 and is one of the most influential blues musicians of all time, and earned the nickname “King of the Blues.” King contacted Sprague in 2004 to join him as an opening act for his tour that year.
B.B. King said, “Brandon plays from the heart and will be part of carrying on the blues torch,” while discussing the tour after its conclusion. N
ow nearly a decade later, Sprague still draws experiences from touring with his icon as the band embarks on new journeys.
The Brandon Sprague Band has opened or performed for major artists over the years, such as B.B. King, .38 Special, Travis Tritt, Joan Jett, Doobie Brothers, Gary Clark Jr., Fabulous Thunderbirds, Joe Walsh, Neville Brothers, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Reverend Horton Heat, Chicago, Little Feat, Junior Brown, Edgar Winter, Georgia Satellites, Roomful of Blues, Kentucky Headhunters, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Kelley Hunt, Indigenous and many more.