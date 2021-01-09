SHERIDAN — Braver Angels will host a national, action-oriented town hall meeting to "Hold America Together" in light of Wednesday's events in Washington and of the upcoming inauguration.
From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12, organizers will gather to listen to all types of people who voted differently and found ways together.
"Most of all, we'll leave with action steps that each of us can take to serve and heal our country," Braver Angels President David Blankenhorn said in a press release.
Braver Angels leaders will speak, including Braver Angels Debates Director April Lawson, Blankenhorn and more. Bill Doherty will moderate the conversation.
Those wishing to attend may register at bit.ly/3otQYvk. The virtual event is free and open to any and all public.