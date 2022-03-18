SHERIDAN — Why are we so divided? Why do we need each other?
Rachel Kristiansen seeks to address these questions in her lecture “Conflict Cooperation and Morality — Why Are We So Divided?” on YouTube to learn about what research shows. The video of the lecture can be found at tinyurl.com/DrKristiansenLecture.
Following viewing of the lecture, all are invited to join the Montana/Wyoming Braver Angels Alliance March 22 from 7-8:30 p.m. for an online event moderated by Kristiansen, a full-time tenured faculty member in the psychology department of Sheridan College. Those who attend are encouraged to bring questions and personal experiences for an open discussion of research described in the lecture.
The goals of the discussion will be to gain a better understanding of how our different experiences and unconscious beliefs can drive us apart, but also how through cooperation those differences can be a source of strength, stability and measured progress for a community — how, in fact, we need each other and our differences. For additional information or to register, see tinyurl.com/whyweneedeachother032222.