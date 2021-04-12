SHERIDAN — Wyoming Montana Braver Angels will host two virtual discussions addressing the deep political divisions in the country, according to organizers.
From 7-8:30 p.m. April 26, Wyoming Montana Braver Alliance will host Wyoming Tribune-Eagle Managing Editor Brian Martin, who will lead a two-part discussion of the book, "Them: Why We Hate Each Other — And How to Heal," by U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
The premise of Sasse's book, according to organizers, is that "contrary to conventional wisdom, our crisis isn't really about politics. It's that we're so lonely we can't see straight — and it bubbles out as anger. As traditional tribes of place evaporate, we rally against common enemies so we can feel part of a team." Sasse contends that to move forward — together — "requires something radical: a rediscovery of real places and human-to-human relationships."
The first discussion will be from 7-8:30 p.m. April 26, and the second will be in May, with the hopes of Sasse possibly joining the conversation.
To register, see tinyurl.com/bookdiscussionthem. Participants are asked to read the first four chapters of the book before the event to prepare for discussion of the content.