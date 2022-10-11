SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host Trio Goiânia, a trio who will perform Brazilian music for the violin, viola and piano Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at Kinnison Hall inside the Whitney Center for the Arts.
The ticketed event is open to the public. All tickets are $10 each and can be purchased before the event or at the door.
Trio Goiânia will feature Alessandro Borgomanero playing violin, Luciano Pontes playing viola and Theresa Bogard playing piano.
Luciano Pontes was born in Goiânia, Brazil, and began playing violin at 15. Pontes graduated with a Doctorate of Cultural Performances, a Master of Music, and a Bachelor of Music from Goiás University (Brazil). Pontes has received many prizes in international music competitions playing the viola and has performed worldwide, according to the Trio’s biography.
Alessandro Borgomanero graduated in 1992 with a Master of Arts degree from the University “Mosarteum” in Salzburg. He continued his studies with Boris Belkin at the Accademia Chigiana in Siena, Salvatore Accardo in Cremona and Rodolfo Bonucci in Rome. As a soloist, Borgomanero has performed worldwide with different elite orchestras, as cited in his biography.
Theresa Bogard is a dynamic, versatile performer dedicated to expanding the canon of the traditional piano repertoire. As a recipient of a coveted Fulbright grant, Bogard explored her interest in historical performance practice and fortepiano studying at the Royal Conservatory of the Hague in the Netherlands. That same year she was a top prize winner in the International Mozart Fortepiano Competition in Bruges, Belgium. Bogard has performed on five continents and throughout the United States, attributed to her biography.
To purchase tickets or to learn more about this event, see sheridan.edu/arts or call the box office at 307-675-0306.