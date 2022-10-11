whitney center for the arts stock
SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host Trio Goiânia, a trio who will perform Brazilian music for the violin, viola and piano Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at Kinnison Hall inside the Whitney Center for the Arts.

The ticketed event is open to the public. All tickets are $10 each and can be purchased before the event or at the door.

