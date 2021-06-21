SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area staff will host its first Big Horn REA Summer Concert Series event Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., events abound on the mountain recreation area Saturday. Tickets can be purchased onsite or online ahead of time at antelopebutte.org/summer-events.
Camping is free and highly encouraged. Camp sites may be claimed starting Friday evening and are on a first come, first served basis. Campers, RVs, tents, hammocks and other methods of camping are all accepted.
Dogs are allowed but must be leashed in the festival grounds. Questions can be sent to autumn@antelopebutte.org or nikki@antelopebutte.org.
The schedule of events includes the following:
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Joey's Fly Fishing and Bighorn Mountain Axe
10 a.m. to 7 p.m., kids corner, tie dye, face painting, creek exploration
11 a.m., guided nature hike for children
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., bouldering (must attend Tongue River Valley Community Center safety class June 23)
11 a.m. to 7 p.m., scenic chairlift rides
11 a.m. to 8 p.m., food and beverage vendors
Noon to 2 p.m., painting with The Paint Post, sign up online at thepaintpost.com or by calling 307-752-8677
1 p.m., scavenger hunt for children
1-2 p.m., hill climb race
2-6 p.m., Brewfest
2-8 p.m., live music from Chrometones, Sally & George and The Nate Champion Band
3-4 p.m., yoga with Kula Space