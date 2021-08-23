SHERIDAN — Tickets for the 2021 Fremont Toyota Suds n' Spurs Brewfest are on sale and available at wyotheater.com or in person at the Chamber Office, Black Tooth Brewing Company or Cottonwood Kitchen + Home.
Tickets cost $35 per person.
Suds n' Spurs Brewfest is the Chamber's major fundraiser. Even if you're unable to attend Brewfest, you can still support the work of the Chamber by purchasing a ticket or making a donation.
The funds raised from Brewfest are put back into our business community through program development and the work of Chamber committees. Support funds leadership development, legislative forums, business conferences and trainings, workforce initiatives and more.
The Brewfest will take place Saturday from 2-7 p.m. in Whitney Commons Park.