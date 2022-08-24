SHERIDAN — The 10th Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest will take place Aug. 27 fro 2-7 p.m. at Whitney Commons Park and tickets are still available.
Brewers will provide tastings of their brews, allowing attendees to vote in the People’s Choice category.
