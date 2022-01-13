SHERIDAN — The annual Bridal Prevue event will take place at the Ramada Plaza (formerly the Holiday Inn) on Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The event aims to provide brides a chance to find the perfect dress, location and vendors for their upcoming nuptials. The event also features a fashion show and one lucky bride will walk away from the show with a grand prize from the yearly drawing. The prize is a combination of gifts and services from all the participating vendors.
The Ramada Plaza is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.