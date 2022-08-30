SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor S&S Builders, LLC have begun work to repair damages to a bridge on Interstate 90 in Buffalo.
The bridge was damaged in July 2021 when a high-profile truck traveling southbound on U.S. 14/16 struck a portion of the I-90 bridge causing damage to the structure. The damage to the bridge resulted in needing to close the driving lane of the eastbound lane of I-90 at mile marker 58.65.
The extent of the damage included a portion of the bent cap being broken off and severe damage to the outside girder — a primary support system of the bridge. Upon inspection, it was determined the passing lane of the bridge structure was sound and allowed for traffic to be detoured to the passing lane.
S&S Builders, LLC has been doing preliminary work this past week in preparation for repairing the bent cap and replacing the girder. Removal of the girder will require the contractor to temporarily close US 14/16 on Sept. 1 to remove the girder. The new girder will be replaced within a few weeks’ time and will require another short-term road closure at that time.
The closures are scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A detour will be put in place. Motorists are asked to plan their travels accordingly. The bridge repairs are scheduled to be completed by Oct. 31.