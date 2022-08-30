Road construction stock
Courtesy photo

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor S&S Builders, LLC have begun work to repair damages to a bridge on Interstate 90 in Buffalo.

The bridge was damaged in July 2021 when a high-profile truck traveling southbound on U.S. 14/16 struck a portion of the I-90 bridge causing damage to the structure. The damage to the bridge resulted in needing to close the driving lane of the eastbound lane of I-90 at mile marker 58.65.

