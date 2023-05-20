SHERIDAN — Sheridan resident Beck Bridger stood on stage last weekend in a royal purple gown, alongside her fellow contestants, waiting to hear who would be the next Miss Wyoming USA.
“I was in total shock when I realized I had just won the title,” Bridger said. “Wow! I'm still in shock just saying it! I couldn't believe it. All of my hard work had paid off.
“I was grateful to Jesus in that moment, my support system who believed in me every step of the way, and my fellow sisters on stage who took a chance on a dream just as I did,” she said.
The Miss Wyoming USA and Miss Wyoming Teen USA pageants took place Sunday evening at the Camplex Heritage Center Theater in Gillette. A panel of judges selected Bridger, Miss Sheridan County USA, as Miss Wyoming USA 2023, and Victoria Salas, Miss Evanston Teen USA, as Miss Wyoming Teen USA 2023.
Both titleholders will advance and compete later this year at the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA national pageants.
This is the second pageant Bridger has won to represent Wyoming. She was crowned Miss Wyoming in 2018. Miss America and Miss USA serve as two of the largest pageant systems in the nation. Bridger's 2018 title fell under then Miss America pageant system, and her current title falls under the Miss USA pageant system, which advances to the Miss USA competition and, eventually Miss Universe.
Bridger is a 27-year-old who describes herself on Facebook as being gifted with adoption and raised primarily in Sheridan. She’s a sergeant for the Wyoming Army National Guard and is a vocalist for the 67th U.S. Army Band “Wyoming’s Own.”
“She’s a good person, and she really set her sights to do this,” said Bridger’s father, Sheridan Mayor Richard Bridger. “She worked hard at it, and had a lot of people in the community who helped her as well.”
After graduating high school, Bridger briefly moved to Los Angeles.
“Leaving Sheridan for a brief time changed my perspective,” she said. “I didn't realize how fortunate I was to live in such a supportive community until I left.”
When she was little, her dad served the community through his work, managing the local Kendrick Park Ice Cream Stand, the Kendrick Park Pool and was the president of the Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees. He is now the mayor of the city of Sheridan.
“My parents always brought me along with them from one event to another, and soon enough I was working my first job at the Kendrick Park Ice Cream Stand with my friends,” she said.
There, she learned the importance of valuing others, no matter where they come from or what they have navigated in their life, she said.
“Sheridan is a safe community that's not only passionate about supporting its residents, but a community that comes alongside people amidst hardship and celebration,” she said.
Sheridan, she said, is her village.
“I can't tell you how many times I've been brought to tears by the outpouring of love shown by members of the community,” she said.
The Miss Wyoming USA competition, which is held annually, consists of three proportional segments: evening gown, swimwear/activewear and interview. Eligible young women must be between the ages of 14 and 27 and residents of Wyoming to compete in the pageant.
According to organizers, each contestant chooses a platform, and the Miss USA platform is synonymous with giving back. Bridger’s service in the National Guard informed her chosen issue: helping women be prepared for military service.
“Throughout my training at U.S. Army Basic Combat Training, the U.S. Army School of Music, and Basic Leader Course I have met incredible women from all around the world,” she said.
She documented her experiences through social media, and began to receive messages from other women who were preparing for training.
“They had the same exact questions as me, questions that might be uncomfortable to ask a male, especially, as a new recruit,” she said. “It soon became obvious that I was not the only female who felt a need for more female-based guidance.”
On average, there is one female to every four males enlisted in the military. With this statistic in mind, Bridger felt called to create the Warrior Women Project, a platform designed to offer tips, tricks and resources to women as they navigate the process of entering the military.
“Not only do I have a heart for serving females, but I'm passionate about instilling confidence in women, whether they are enlisting in the U.S. military, or competing for the title of Miss Wyoming USA — whether they're wearing combat boots or a crown,” Bridger said.
Richard Bridger said he was not as surprised as his daughter when he heard her name called Sunday.
“She did really well, and she deserved this. She really did work hard, but all the girls worked really hard,” he said. “She’s a very good person, but she didn’t do this alone. She had all kinds of help from the community, and people who worked with her and provided her with clothing. It was a group effort.”
Competing in anything, let alone Miss Wyoming USA, can be scary, Bridger said.
“Despite fear of the unknown, it's easy to allow comparison creep in throughout the competition. I worked incredibly hard leading up to pageant week to ensure that I stepped out on that stage confident in everything I brought to the table,” she said. “I showed up for myself everyday, I put in the extra hours of work, set goals, stayed disciplined in my routines, and stayed focused so that I would be confident in my performance win or lose.
“I'm grateful for the relationships I made at the Miss Wyoming USA competition,” she said. “For me, this truly is all about supporting women.”