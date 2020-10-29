SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Councilor and mayoral hopeful Richard Bridger raised more money than incumbent Mayor Roger Miller, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Sheridan County Election Office this week.
For the timeframe included in the reports, Aug. 12 through Oct. 27, Bridger raised a total of $6,641.88. That included $5,350 in contributions from individuals and in-kind contributions. In comparison, Miller raised $3,670, primarily from his own coffers and his brother, Bryan Miller.
Top individual contributors to Bridger’s campaign include Dave and Donna Kinskey, Mike Evers, Greg Toland and Tom Belus. The Kinskeys also provided in-kind contributions in the form of mailing supplies.
Miller’s top contributors included himself and his brother, who gave $500 to his campaign. The next largest individual donor for Miller was William Lilley, who gave $300.
Not only has Bridger raised more funding than Miller, he also spent more.
The campaign finance reports indicate Bridger spent a total of $7,013.58 leading up to the general election. The biggest expenses came in the form of advertising with local media companies, postage and campaign materials purchased through AlphaGraphics in Sheridan.
Miller spent approximately $2,605.02 leading up to the general election, with expenditures with local media companies for advertising and the purchase of campaign materials through online-based Vistaprint.
Miller said he asked for quotes from two local printing businesses but did not receive responses. A third local company, he said, quoted him more than $1,560. In comparison, Miller spent $322 with Vistaprint.
"I decided to be prudent and responsible to my supporters and save thousands of dollars in this campaign," Miller said via email. "...I wasted 12 days during the campaign trying to use the local printing companies. Their 4 to 5 times the cost and slow to no service was my deciding factor to use this out-of-state printing company."
The remainder of the campaign finance reports filed by 5 p.m. Tuesday, their due date, reflected very little spending from candidates seeking local office.
Sheridan City Council candidate Thomas Kelly spent a little more than $1,300 of his own funds on advertising and flyers; Kristen Jennings spent about $682 on yard signs and advertising; Spencer Kuzara spent $500 on marketing; and Shawn Day paid $750 for campaign marketing. Reports for Steven Brantz and Drew Davis showed no spending or contributions. None of the filed city council reports indicated the candidates had raised more than $1,000 from outside individual contributors.
Most of the candidates for school boards and town councils in outlying communities raised little and spent little, with just a few expenditures reported for campaign materials such as yard signs. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Dayton Town Council candidate Chris Bernard had not filed a report.
Just one political action committee filed a campaign finance report through Sheridan County. CAP TAX — YES! raised a total of $3,297 during the covered time period, while spending approximately $2,543 on advertising with local media companies in support of renewal of the Capital Facilities Tax.
In addition to individual contributions totaling $1,550, the PAC received funding from area engineering and consulting firms.