SHERIDAN — Rich Bridger will take on the role of mayor of Sheridan in January after defeating one-term Mayor Roger Miller in Tuesday’s general election.
Bridger earned 4,754 votes compared to Miller’s 3,531.
“I want to congratulate Roger for running hard and working his campaign hard,” Bridger said Tuesday night.
He added that he will begin meeting with city staff and Sheridan City Council members to be prepared to take the reins in January. He said he plans to regroup and instill a team concept to allow all involved to move forward in a productive manner.
Bridger has served on Sheridan City Council since January 2017 and currently serves as council president.
In the past, he has also served as a school district board trustee and on boards and committees such as the Wyoming Recreation and Parks Association, Sheridan Travel and Tourism and the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority.
He has worked as business manager for the Sheridan Recreation District for 24 years and has said if he won the election he planned to greatly reduce his responsibilities at the recreation district to focus on the role of mayor.
Miller did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.
Miller and Bridger both spoke ambitiously about the future of Sheridan and the potential for growth in light manufacturing and other business areas.
The two differed most sharply when speaking about the city’s administrator position. Miller consistently spoke against the position and even said in the campaign that if the city needed to cut staff due to budget reductions, he would consider eliminating the position.
Bridger, though, has advocated for the position and said it provides professional experience and continuity while mayors may change.
Bridger has also noted that infrastructure — mainly roads and streets — remained a large part of his focus for city finances and plans to continue the city operating on a “lean and mean” budget.