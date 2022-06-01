SHERIDAN — A powerful book and model, “Bridges Out of Poverty” promotes economic and social change, sustainability and stability.
A training on the model will be offered June 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Sheridan College through the Center for a Vital Community.
The training brings everyone to the table in an effort to inspire innovative solutions to counter poverty and its impact at all levels in the community.
Attendees will work together to analyze poverty through the prism of the hidden rules of class, resources, family structure and language.
The cost to attend is $20, which includes lunch and the book.
To register, see sheridancvc.org/bridges.