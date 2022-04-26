SHERIDAN — In a brief 25-minute study session Monday, the Sheridan City Council discussed a handful of upcoming agenda items.
Landfill services renewed
Staff recommends the council approve a three-year professional services agreement with Trihydro Corporation to provide the Sheridan landfill’s environmental monitoring and reporting services.
Trihydro currently provides the services, including reviewing and updating the landfill’s environmental monitoring plan, groundwater monitoring, landfill gas monitoring and leachate monitoring. However, the current three-year contract expires June 2022, City Utilities Director Dan Roberts said.
As such, a new agreement must be approved for the services, which are necessary to meet regulatory compliance with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Roberts said.
Five firms submitted proposals through the city’s request for proposal process, Roberts said, and a four-person selection committee individually reviewed the proposals and ranked them on a scale of zero to five. Trihydro received the highest composite score of 4.35, Roberts said.
The proposed agreement will cost the city $115,063 per year or $345,189 for three years, Roberts said. Funding for the environmental monitoring and reporting services will be included in the landfill’s budget under the professional services line item.
Gateway Park recommendation
City staff recommends awarding the Gateway Park pathway project to Mountain View Building Inc. of Sheridan. The project involves upgrading roughly 6,800 feet of existing gravel pathway in the park to 10-foot-wide concrete multi-use pathways.
Mountain View’s $1.29 million bid was roughly $100,000 under the engineer’s estimate for the project, and lower than the other two bids received, city engineer Hanns Mercer said.
The 27-acre Gateway Park is part of the North Sheridan Interchange Project and was designed as a “visitor destination on the north side of town,” Jesse Bennick with the North Main Association previously told The Sheridan Press.
Sheridan Community Land Trust worked closely with The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming, LOR Foundation, Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation, Foundation for Community Vitality and the city to obtain a conservation easement needed for the park.
In 2015, architects held day-long meetings with stakeholders and community members developing a vision for the park. Using the feedback from the meetings and a previous study from 2012, architects created a draft vision that included a visitor’s center, playground, dog park, open lawn space, disc golf course, picnic shelters, pathway connections and other features.
The Gateway Park pathway project is set to be funded through a $250,000 Transportation Alternatives Programs grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with previously allocated General Purpose Excise Tax dollars, Mercer said.
Infrastructure control
Next week, the council will consider final infrastructure acceptance for the Hidden Bridge and Market Place subdivisions. Final acceptance means the city assumes ownership and future operation and maintenance of the public utilities in the subdivisions, including road, water and sewer infrastructure.
Easement swap
Staff recommends the city donate a triangular 222-square foot easement at the intersection of Coffeen Avenue, Sheridan Avenue and East Heald Street to WYDOT. The easement would allow WYDOT to install traffic signal infrastructure on the city-owned property, Mercer said.