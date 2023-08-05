08.02 Crow history at Kearny 001.jpg
Jacob Brien performs a Crow song as attendees of the Apsaalooke History event at Fort Phil Kearny try a "push dance," Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

 Caroline Elik | The Sheridan Pre

BANNER — Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site will host its final program on Crow history and culture, given by Jacob Brien, Crow tribal member and American Indian Student Interpretive Ranger, Aug. 10 from 6-7 p.m.

Brien will blend traditions that are alive and well with area history in this two-part program. 

