BANNER — Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site will host its final program on Crow history and culture, given by Jacob Brien, Crow tribal member and American Indian Student Interpretive Ranger, Aug. 10 from 6-7 p.m.
Brien will blend traditions that are alive and well with area history in this two-part program.
With help from his friends, the evening starts with an exciting demonstration of Crow Hand Games that are actively played today, before moving into the historical part of the presentation.
The Apsáalooke, or Crow people, have a history with the U.S. Army in the West that differs from that of other area tribes, and decisions made about this relationship in the mid-1800s are still impacting lives today.
The American Indian Student Interpretive Ranger program is a new partnership in conjunction with the Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association, U.S. Forest Service, and the Wyoming Council for the Humanities.
Two American Indian students spend one week becoming Certified Interpretive Guides, and then four weeks each educating the public at Fort Phil Kearny and the Medicine Wheel.
Bring your lawn chairs and bug spray. Site fees apply: $4 per adult, and children 17 and younger are free.
Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site is located at 528 Wagon Box Road in Banner, and is a division of Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources. For more information or directions, see fortphilkearny.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/fortphilkearny or call 307-684-7629.