DAYTON — Tongue River High School’s gym pulsed Thursday night.
Drum beats and tapping toes on the gym’s floor combined to create the reverberating rhythm of the second annual Tongue River Valley Powwow.
This year’s powwow offered members of the local Apsáalooke, or Crow, Tribe an opportunity to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous people while engaging in fellowship, honoring graduating high school seniors and performing traditional dances.
“Dancing is life. Dancing brings life,” said Leonard Bends, one of the powwow’s emcees.
The Tongue River Valley powwow came to life last year after a group of high school students discussed hosting the celebration. Isabella Yellowtail, one of those students, coordinated the event from selling tickets and concessions, organizing marketing materials and performers.
Yellowtail, now a junior at TRHS, has planned and hosted the powwow for the past two years.
“It’s cool to hear my school and the word, ‘powwow,’ in the same sentence,” Yellowtail said.
This year’s powwow, which took three months to plan, allowed attendees to make memories while celebrating Apsáalooke traditions.
Tim Spotted Horse, one participant at Thursday’s powwow, explained modern powwows keep tribal traditions alive. War paint designs, wearing certain pieces of regalia and customs related to joining the powwow’s dances are steeped in — and often determined by — family history, Spotted Horse said, history he learned from his great-grandparents.
Spotted Horse pointed to his moccasins. Many of the beads on his shoes, he said, dated back to the 1800s.
In addition, the celebration honored Native American students graduating from Sheridan County School District 1 high schools this year. Yellowtail and other event organizers bestowed Pendleton vests and scholarship funds — raised at last year’s powwow, said SCSD1 social worker Michele Fritz — on the graduates.
But Thursday’s powwow was also a time for reflection on the plight of missing and murdered Indigenous people. The official powwow shirts featured student artwork emblematic of the movement to end disproportionate rates of violence and disappearance among Native Americans, and several of the powwow’s speakers discussed the subject.
As she addressed the crowd Thursday, Yellowtail said she hoped to help rebuild the “broken bridge” between Sheridan County residents and the Crow people, a lack of fellowship that leads to a lack of understanding between white and Native folks.
She asked the powwow community to keep praying for the Indigenous people who are missing or murdered, who no longer have a voice.
For Yellowtail — and many other people present at the powwow — this request was personal. Yellowtail said she participated in the powwow to honor two of her family members who recently passed away.
“I knew that something like this would bring [their] spirit back,” Yellowtail said.
The powwow featured a ceremony to bring some of Yellowtail’s family members out of mourning for their lost son. Crow tradition requires families mourn for a year after the passing of a loved one. At the end of that period, the family returns to social events after receiving bright colors from other members of the tribe. During the powwow, Yellowtail dried the mourning family’s tears with colorful textiles to welcome them out of mourning.
Yellowtail said the cloud of grief over her family diminished during Thursday’s event.
“I want to see my family the way I saw them tonight,” Yellowtail said.