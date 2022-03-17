SHERIDAN — Wyoming artist Gerald Anthony Shippen of Cody received the Governor’s Choice Award in the 2022 Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition for his painted bronze sculpture, “The Indian’s Pony.” The award was presented at the Exhibition reception in the Wyoming State Capitol Feb. 24.
The award-winning sculpture was described by the late Peter Hassrick, former director of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, as a “signature work of art celebrating the Native people of the Northern Plains…[that] embraces modern perceptions, historical themes and time-honored techniques.”
Shippen documented creation of “The Indian’s Pony” using the écorché sculpture method and lost wax bronze casting process in a 2020 book, “From Bones to Bronze: The Indian’s Pony.” The book was chosen as a High Plains Book Award finalist in 2021.
Shippen is well-known for his figurative and wildlife sculptures, including outdoor monumental bronze sculptures placed in locations across the state, including The Brinton Museum in Big Horn, Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Hot Springs State Park in Thermopolis, Lincoln County Courthouse in Kemmerer and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cody.
“The Indian’s Pony” will be on display in the Wyoming State Capitol through Aug. 14. “The Indian’s Pony” and other Shippen sculptures can be viewed online at geraldanthonyshippen.com. Shippen’s book, “From Bones to Bronze: The Indian’s Pony,” is available from The Brinton Museum Store in Big Horn.