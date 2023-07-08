Painting donation

The Lonabaugh and Kelloway families were at The Brinton Museum June 22 to present the gift of a Henry Sharp painting, "Stringing Winter Corn – Taos – Firelight and Daylight."

 Courtesy photo

BIG HORN — The Family of Anne Lonabaugh Kelloway recently presented The Brinton Museum in Big Horn "Stringing Winter Corn — Taos — Firelight and Daylight," an oil painting by the well-known Joseph Henry Sharp, one of the founding members of the Taos Society, whose interest in the American Indian Peoples spanned more than eight decades.

According to staff at The Brinton, Sharp is highly revered for his portraits of Indians who he often depicted doing domestic tasks by firelight. He also painted typical everyday scenes of teepees and encampments. Sharp first traveled to Montana in 1902 where he visited the Blackfeet and also the Apsáalooke (Crow) and eventually built a log cabin on government land located in Crow Agency. It’s in Montana where he created paintings of the Apsáalooke Indians and also where he produced some of the finest oils delineating their way of life which he knew was quickly disappearing. 

