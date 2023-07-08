BIG HORN — The Family of Anne Lonabaugh Kelloway recently presented The Brinton Museum in Big Horn "Stringing Winter Corn — Taos — Firelight and Daylight," an oil painting by the well-known Joseph Henry Sharp, one of the founding members of the Taos Society, whose interest in the American Indian Peoples spanned more than eight decades.
According to staff at The Brinton, Sharp is highly revered for his portraits of Indians who he often depicted doing domestic tasks by firelight. He also painted typical everyday scenes of teepees and encampments. Sharp first traveled to Montana in 1902 where he visited the Blackfeet and also the Apsáalooke (Crow) and eventually built a log cabin on government land located in Crow Agency. It’s in Montana where he created paintings of the Apsáalooke Indians and also where he produced some of the finest oils delineating their way of life which he knew was quickly disappearing.
Sharp was born in Bridgeport, Ohio, and enrolled in the Cincinnati Art Institute when he was 14 years old. It was at the Institute that he met Addie Byram who was to become his first wife. Byram was devoted to Sharp who was deaf since childhood. Sharp traveled to Europe and studied at the Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp and later enrolled at the Royal Academy, Munich and the Académie Julian in Paris, where he was trained in the classical arts. He exhibited three paintings at the prestigious Paris Salon in 1895. His art experience in Europe would be instrumental in the success he received later in his career. In 1892 he traveled to Ohkay Owingeh (San Juan Pueblo) to see the San Geronimo ceremonies and continued on to Taos, New Mexico. The West was also significant in Sharp’s career as he was influenced by both the landscape and the culture.
The connection between Sharp’s years living on the Crow Reservation and The Brinton Museum’s relationship with the Indian Nations of this region makes this donation of art all the more relevant to the institution’s holdings of Western and American Indian art. Sharp’s painting, "Stringing Winter Corn – Taos – Firelight and Daylight," joins two other paintings in the collection, "Remembering Past Deeds, 1915" and "Winter Camp, Bighorn Mountains, ca. 1904," both on exhibit in the Ted and Katie Meredith Gallery of Western Art. The Lonabaugh and Kelloway families were at The Brinton Museum June 22 to present the gift of the Sharp painting.