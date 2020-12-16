BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum opens an exhibit Wednesday of “The Indian’s Pony," a limited edition painted bronze by artist Gerald Anthony Shippen from Cody, available in the Museum Store along with Shippen’s recently released book, “From Bones to Bronze, The Indian’s Pony, The Epic Journey of a Sculpture in Clay with Notes Here and There," detailing the inspiration behind this piece and the process of the écorché technique of sculpting up to the finished work.
Shippen’s 74-page, color-illustrated publication leads the reader through the artistic experience beginning with the artist’s appreciation of the amazing 32,000-year-old horse figures drawn on the walls of Chauvet Cave in the Ardeche valley of southern France to the making of “The Indian’s Pony” in Shippen’s art studio in Cody.
Shippen’s love of the horse and his respect for the Indians who once called this land home come together in this duo of a work in bronze and book that accompany each other.
Born in 1955, Shippen grew up in northwest Wyoming and earned a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Wyoming. His art is represented in numerous private and public collections in the U.S., and abroad. The Brinton Museum’s iconic “Sentinel of the Plains," commissioned in 2015 by Forrest and Jacomien Mars, and a bronze grouping, “Wild Turkeys," greet visitors to the Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Building.
His painted bronze, “Birds of a Feather," gifted by the Wallick Family Foundation, is on permanent exhibit in the lobby entrance. “The Indian’s Pony” will be on display at The Brinton from Dec. 16-23.
For more information, call 307-672-3173.