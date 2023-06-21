Unknown-1 10.49.45 AM.jpeg
Buy Now

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will feature exhibit “Edward Borein in Brush & Ink,” opening in the S. K. Johnston, Jr. Family Gallery June 24.

The exhibition showcasing one of the foremost artists of the American West is comprised of more than 50 works of art in oil, watercolor, pen and ink and also etchings from The Brinton Museum’s Bradford Brinton Memorial Collection as well as loan material from the private collections of the Peters Family Collection, Mr. and Mrs. S. K. Johnston, Jr. and L.B. Johnston. Born on Oct. 21, 1872, in rural San Leandro, California, John Edward “Ed” Borein was among the best in bringing the working cowboy of the American West to life. His interest in art began at a young age, but it would not be until he was in his 30s that he seriously considered a career in the arts.

Recommended for you