BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will feature exhibit “Edward Borein in Brush & Ink,” opening in the S. K. Johnston, Jr. Family Gallery June 24.
The exhibition showcasing one of the foremost artists of the American West is comprised of more than 50 works of art in oil, watercolor, pen and ink and also etchings from The Brinton Museum’s Bradford Brinton Memorial Collection as well as loan material from the private collections of the Peters Family Collection, Mr. and Mrs. S. K. Johnston, Jr. and L.B. Johnston. Born on Oct. 21, 1872, in rural San Leandro, California, John Edward “Ed” Borein was among the best in bringing the working cowboy of the American West to life. His interest in art began at a young age, but it would not be until he was in his 30s that he seriously considered a career in the arts.
Borein had the advantage of being a working cowboy on cattle drives up and down the West Coast and into Mexico where he rode with the vaqueros and caballeros. These experiences gave him a working knowledge of the cowboy life which would later serve him well in his art career. He began his livelihood as an artist as a newspaper and magazine illustrator with his first illustrations published in Land of Sunshine, a regional publication of Los Angeles.
Through a friendship with Edwin and Mary Edith “Maise” Emerson, Borein was persuaded to relocate to New York City in 1906. It was in NYC where he met Edith and Goelet Gallatin, and others, who were influential in Borein making lifelong friendships with fellow artists of the West, including Charles Russell.
Another endearing friendship, realized through the Gallatins, was with Bradford Brinton, an Illinois native who in 1923 purchased the headquarters of the Circle A Ranch in Big Horn. The Gallatins, at this time, had a ranch of their own adjacent to Brinton’s property and it was through the Gallatins that Borein became a friend of Bradford. Borein’s watercolor, Caballero on Palomino, for example, and many of his etchings are on display today in the historic Ranch House on the Quarter Circle A Ranch.
B. Byron Price, formerly the director of the Charles M. Russell Center for the Study of the American West and Charles Marion Russell Memorial chair in the School of Art and Art History, University of Oklahoma, Norman, and currently emeritus professor of art history at the University of Oklahoma, will present an educational lecture on Edward Borein July 21, at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., in The Brinton Museum’s Event Pavilion. A Western historian, scholar and author, Price will talk about Borein’s life and his place in history as one of America’s highly-regarded artists of the American West, as well as Borein’s brush with Wyoming and the Bighorns.
The Brinton Museum is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day.