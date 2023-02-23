Angela Babby's 'So That Our People May Live'

Angela Babby (Oglala Sioux Tribe), So That Our People May Live (Hecel Oyate Kinipikte), kiln-fired vitreous enamel on glass mosaic on wedi board, 40.75” x 40.75” x 3”, illustration for Passage Wanchi (one).

 Courtesy photo | The Brinton Museum

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will feature "The Gift," an educational exhibit developed and curated by Craig Howe, the director of the Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies located in Martin, South Dakota.

"The Gift" is based on the traditional Lakota narrative of the coming of the White Buffalo Woman who gave a sacred pipe to the Itazipco Oyate.

