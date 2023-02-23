BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will feature "The Gift," an educational exhibit developed and curated by Craig Howe, the director of the Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies located in Martin, South Dakota.
"The Gift" is based on the traditional Lakota narrative of the coming of the White Buffalo Woman who gave a sacred pipe to the Itazipco Oyate.
“The [Itazipco people] were moving from place to place, expecting to find buffalo and other game, which they would lay up for their winter supply, but they failed to find anything. A council was called and two young men were selected to go in quest of buffalo and other game. They started on foot ...” said an excerpt from the version of the White Buffalo Woman story told by Lone Man, recorded by Frances Densmore, translated by Robert Higheagle and published in 1918 by the Smithsonian.
The narrative of this exhibit is organized into seven passages, each of which is interpreted and illustrated by a Lakota artist. The second section of this exhibit explores the seven ceremonies — gifts — that Black Elk said were foretold by White Buffalo Woman. Each of these gifts is interpreted by artwork, a poem and a song created by contemporary Lakota artists.
Previous exhibits originated by CAIRNS presented at The Brinton Museum include Lakota Emergence on the Creation Story; Takuwe on the subject of the Wounded Knee Massacre; and Articles of a Treaty on the 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty. Each of CAIRNS' exhibits are highly educational and "The Gift" is no exception. Craig Howe will be at the museum May 18 to present a program on the show.