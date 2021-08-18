BIG HORN — Due to a recent outbreak in COVID-19 in Sheridan County and among The Brinton Museum staff, The Brinton staff canceled its Bighorn Rendezvous Quickdraw and Gala, scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
"Consistent with the increase of COVID transmission in the community, there have been recent cases of COVID among The Brinton staff. Consequently, other staff who have been exposed are now testing and quarantining. We cannot guarantee we will have the staff available to host these events in a quality and safe manner," a note read on The Brinton Museum event page on its website. "We are sorry to make this decision on such short notice, but believe it is the responsible and only way to move forward under the circumstances."
Staff will continue festivities in an online format, including an online auction running 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sept. 3 for Bighorn Rendezvous Quickdraw artworks, as well as exclusive experiences and collectibles that were to be in the gala auction.
The website also suggests gala ticket holders donate their ticket purchases back to The Brinton, although refund requests will be granted.
Staff asks those who purchased a table to share the unfortunate news with their guests.