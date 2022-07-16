BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will host a gallery talk with Jim Jackson July 17 at 5 p.m. on the topic of master leather carving from North America and Japan.
Jackson, a master leather craftsman, will describe carving and tooling styles that have been prominent in the western United States over the past 150 years. His presentation includes a walk throughout the gallery as he points out the work of both North American and Japanese carvers. Jackson will also discuss how tooling was influenced by earlier American saddlemakers and leather carvers.
The program will be presented in the exhibit gallery at 5 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m.
Space is limited and registration is required for members and non-members. The event is free to Brinton members and $5 for nonmembers.
For additional information, see thebrintonmuseum.org.