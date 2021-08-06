BIG HORN — Robert Martinez will present a gallery talk at The Brinton Museum on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.
The show, “The Art of Robert Martinez,” includes 36 works that range in size from smaller scale pieces to large scale paintings. They encompass vibrant color palettes blended with historic native inspiration and modern day culture.
The show has been on display at The Brinton since July 10 and will continue through Sept. 5.
The show and event are free and open to the public.
The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.