SHERIDAN — The Brinton Museum will host a Halloween scavenger hunt Saturday.
From 2-4 p.m. Saturday, The Brinton Museum staff will host an outdoor scavenger hunt, "Things That Go Bump in the Night," for children of all ages. Families start at the Helen Brinton Education Pavillion and follow the clues to find the ghosts and goblins scattered about on the Quarter Circle A grounds.
The Brinton will provide sweets and treats at the end of the scavenger hunt. This event is free and open to all families. This event allows for social distancing and will continue, rain or shine.
The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.