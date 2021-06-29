06-29-21 robert martinez artweb.jpg
Robert Martinez's Hatter, airbrushed acrylic and oil, is part of the Brinton's new exhibit.

 Courtesy art | The Brinton Museum

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum presents the exhibit, "The Art of Robert Martinez," opening in the Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery July 10. 

Brinton staff will host an artist's reception July 11 from 3 to 5 p.m. The exhibit and reception are offered as free admission and open to the public.

A 2019 Wyoming Governor's Arts Award recipient, Martinez is a contemporary Northern Arapaho artist who was born on the Wind River Reservation. His one-person show at The Brinton Museum features 36 works comprised of ledger art as well as paintings which encompass a vibrant color palette.

His work blends historic native inspiration with modern day culture to create the unexpected, pushing people's perceptions as to what native and western art is today.

