BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will start its 2022 season with two creative exhibits showcasing art by talented fifth-grade students from Sheridan County, and beyond, and original art by award-winning artist Greg Newbold featured in the 17th Illustrator Show.
The museum’s All-Schools 5th Grade Student Art Show and the 17th Illustrator Show open Feb. 10.
The All-Schools 5th Grade Student Art Show — an annual event — showcases nearly 200 works of art with each successive exhibit more inventive and creative. From watercolors and 3-D balloons to a hanging mobile of paper origami, the students’ projects are always imaginative.
The 17th Illustrator Show features original picture book illustrations by Society of Illustrators member and award-winning fine artist Greg Newbold. In collaboration with his wife, Amy, Newbold has written and illustrated three children’s storybooks. Their children’s books, “If Picasso Painted a Snowman,” “If da Vinci Painted a Dinosaur” and “If Monet Painted a Monster,” published by Tilbury House Publishers in 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively, are based on the premise “what if artistic masters had painted children’s favorite subjects in the genres of the Renaissance, Impressionism, Cubism, Expressionism and Modern art?”
The Newbolds’ imaginations take individuals on a journey of whimsy as they illustrate chipmunks and snowmen in the styles of Seurat, Chagall and Mondrian. Especially unique is the opportunity for students to learn about the world of picture book illustration through art history.
Newbold’s illustrations include inspiration from the Renaissance to Pop Art of the late 1950s to the work of Native American artist Pablita Velarde (1918-2006). Residents of the Greater Salt Lake City Area, Greg and Amy Newbold will be at The Brinton Museum March 15 through March 17 for school tours. Docent-guided tours are available through the length of the show.
To schedule a tour, contact Assistant Curator Lacasa Michelena at lmichelena@thebrintonmuseum.org or call 307-687-5972.
A meet and greet reception for the Newbolds takes place March 15, from 4:30-6 p.m. School tours and the reception are offered free. For more information, see thebrintonmuseum.org.