SHERIDAN — Jury selection in the trial of David Briscoe, 19, began Monday, before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn. Although the trial was continued, the proceedings exemplified changes to jury selection and criminal trial processes necessitated by COVID-19.
Briscoe is accused of aggravated assault and threatening another person with a drawn deadly weapon. Court documents allege, in November 2020, Briscoe threatened a then-17-year-old with a firearm in the Sheridan Taco Bell parking lot.
A last-minute change to the prosecution’s case — a surprise additional witness — delayed the trial from mid-October to mid-December.
Officially called voir dire — a French term, Fenn said, meaning “to find the truth” — jury selection is the process by which attorneys choose which 14 members of the jury pool, 12 jurors and two alternates, will comprise the final jury. Attorneys may dismiss potential jurors either for cause — including clear biases, personal connections to the parties, prior knowledge of the case and other reasons — or without explanation.
“Service on a jury,” Fenn said, “is one of the cornerstones of our society and our criminal justice system.”
After 23 prospective jurors filed into district court Monday morning, Fenn introduced the case’s parties and set forth a series of COVID-19 precautions.
First, Fenn asked potential jurors to maintain social distancing. The assigned seats were no accident, the judge explained; jurors were purposefully placed about 6 feet apart to allow space for social distancing.
“Respect everybody’s space,” Fenn requested.
To spread everyone out, Fenn explained, court officials also split the pool of prospective jurors into two groups. The 23 people lining the court’s pews were just half of the Sheridan County residents called to appear for this case. Another group of potential would appear for an afternoon session of jury selection, and the courtroom would be sanitized between groups.
Dividing the jury pool into two groups, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said, allows jurors to distance, but requires more effort from attorneys, who have to ask largely the same questions twice the same day.
“It’s more work and is more time consuming, but it has worked well…[I]t seems that is how we are proceeding for the foreseeable future,” Bennett said.
Although social distancing was mandatory, Fenn explained to the jurors, masks were encouraged, not required. Boxes of blue medical masks were available throughout the courtroom, and about 10% of the jurors wore one, Fenn estimated.
Allowing attorneys and prospective jurors to go maskless, Bennett said, was helpful because the attorneys and defendants could not see the faces and expressions of the prospective jurors clearly.
Although COVID precautions, Bennett said, are likely to remain, Briscoe’s trial will be paused for some time. After the afternoon session of jurors arrived in the courtroom and nearly two hours of deliberation between the judge and parties, Fenn announced it was no longer possible to continue with the trial.
The reason for the continuance was not stated.
When the trial will be held remains unknown. Fenn thanked the prospective jurors for their patience and dismissed them.