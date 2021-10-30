SHERIDAN — When she gave birth to her son four years ago, Brittni Schmit promised herself she would be the best mother she could be but not lose herself in the process.
“I’ve heard so many stories of women who felt like they lost themselves in motherhood and, by the time their kids left home, they had to relearn what they liked, even down to things like favorite ice cream flavors,” Schmit said. “I didn’t want that to be part of my story. I wanted to do things that made me feel alive.”
Since that time, Schmit hasn’t stopped challenging herself. When her son was still an infant, she entered a beauty pageant. For three years, she sold products for multi-level marketing companies. And while these pursuits have been bittersweet, she’s learned just as much from her failures as successes. And as time has passed, she’s developed a clearer understanding of her passions and goals.
“I realized I don’t want to sell other people’s products,” Schmit said. “I want to sell my own.”
With her own company, Brit Schmit LLC, and a provisional patent for her own uniquely designed jumpsuit, Schmit is on the cusp of doing just that — and helping other women do more of what they love too, Schmit said.
“The mission of the company is to help women do more of what they love,” Schmit said. “I want to offer styles that can be worn both at the board room and at baseball practice. I want to create something women can put on in the morning and wear through the entire day. If they don’t have to worry about changing their clothes multiple times a day, that means they get to spend more time doing what they love with the people they love.”
Schmit’s homemade jumpsuits are unique in how they address a common problem with that type of clothing: the challenges of going to the bathroom without removing the jumpsuit entirely.
“It’s just a wraparound design where you untie the back when you have to go to the bathroom,” Schmit said of her design. “You don’t have to take off your jacket or vest or other clothing you’re wearing over the jumpsuit in order to use the bathroom. You can just untie and go, which means some added convenience.”
Schmit said, as a young entrepreneur, she is inspired by the story of Sara Blakely, whose company, Spanx, is valued at $1.2 billion, even though she started with $5,000, an idea, a patent and “a whole lot of passion and care for her customers.”
“My goal is to take Brit Schmit to that level and improve the lives of millions of people around the world,” Schmit said. “This is only the beginning.”
To take her company to the next level, Schmit is competing in IMPACT 307’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition. She said participating in the competition could give her the capital she needs to make her business a reality, and also provide valuable exposure for her idea and business.
“I feel like it’s a natural next step to compete in the Start-Up Challenge,” Schmit said. “I can’t do this on my own, and I really need that startup capital to make this dream a reality. Even if I don’t win, this is a great way for me to get my name out there and get exposure for this idea.”
Schmit has already made her way through the preliminary rounds of competition and is currently one of six finalists, according to Scot Rendall, IMPACT Sheridan director. Rendall, who has worked with Schmit since May to develop her business plan, said he has been impressed with how prepared and open to advice Schmit has been throughout the process.
“Brittni has been very well prepared when she comes in for our advising sessions, and she has been very coachable,” Rendall said. “Her business plan has improved tremendously since we started working together.”
Still, there is work to be completed in the lead-up to the competition, Rendall said.
“When Brittni came to the Start-Up Challenge, it was clear from the start that she had attractive garments that solve a problem,” Rendall said. “But the biggest question the judges had was, ‘Can this be a business that can actually create jobs locally and have a reach outside of the Sheridan area?’ So that is what she’ll have to convince them of on Pitch Night.”
Schmit said her ultimate goal was to get to the point where she could start pre-selling her jumpsuits. She has multiple hurdles to jump before she arrives there, from building a website to perfecting her design to hiring professional sewers who can perfect her process. She also hopes to apply a stain-resistant coating to her clothing — just another way to ensure the busy women she serves can keep doing what they love, no matter what life throws their way.
“The mission is the main thing and that will always be the company’s guiding principle no matter what happens,” Schmit said. “I think I’ve created something that solves a common problem for women, and I’m excited to see people’s responses.”
The Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition Pitch Night event at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will be Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. Businesses are vying for a chance to win funding from the $100,000 seed fund established for the event.