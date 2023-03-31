SHERIDAN — Last school year, students would file into Sheridan Junior High School just after 8 a.m. and mingle in the hallways before the tardy bell sounded at 8:20 a.m. At that time, educators expected students to be seated in classrooms ready to learn.
This year, junior high students take 15 minutes each morning to touch base with teachers and staff in Bronc Basecamp before starting their normal classes.
SJHS principal Christy Spielman said Bronc Basecamp allows teachers and staff to share pertinent information via announcements, check in and discuss how to handle things like time management, organization, friendships and bullying. Teachers and staff also use the time for team-building activities, team challenges or community service projects.
“The goal of Basecamp is to build a strong community of respect, dignity and growth among everyone,” Spielman said.
Bronc Basecamp started slowly at the beginning of the school year, Spielman said, with students and staff sharing how they are doing on a scale from one to 10, sometimes adding a few words to clarify the rating. Basecamp also occasionally includes prompts such as: Are you a morning person or a night owl? What’s one of your favorite places in our community? Who is the kindest person you know?
If a student’s response suggests he or she may be struggling or need support, the teacher can refer the student to the guidance counselors for additional resources.
“Overall, we want to know that every day, every single one of the 851 students at SJHS is asked by an adult who knows them, ‘How are you doing today?’” Spielman said.
The daily process has helped solidify the culture of the school, building common language and expectations for behavior, according to educators.
SJHS teacher Becky Motsick said students responded to the program positively, though because it was brand new and students entered without their immediate friend base, it took a little while to build trust and friendships.
“Now, many of my students like to take turns running Basecamp,” Motsick said. “They know each others’ names and spend time before Basecamp visiting and just having fun.”
So far, one anecdotal benefit of the program Motsick has seen is that students are energetic and more ready to learn as they enter their first class of the day. She has also seen fewer tardies for her first class than she has in previous years.
“I feel like I benefit as much as the students,” Motsick said. “We have some great discussions. I get to interact with students I would never see during the day. I feel like my Basecamp is a close group.
“We celebrate birthdays, achievements and the students support one another,” Motsick continued. “I feel like my students feel safe to ask questions of me and each other, and they aren’t afraid to share their thoughts.”
Spielman said some parents had questions and were curious about the content being shared during Basecamp at the beginning of the year. Those parents were invited to the school to see the program in action and have the opportunity to ask questions.
Teachers and staff continue to meet monthly to discuss Bronc Basecamp and how it’s going, brainstorming ways to improve and the goals of the program moving forward.