The completion of Ramaco Carbon’s iCAM research facility, currently scheduled for early July, will pave the way for the opening of Ramaco’s Brook Mine. The mine is expected to begin operation as early as this fall, according to Ramaco CEO Randall Atkins.

 Courtesy photo | Liz Brimmer

SHERIDAN — Following 18 months of core drilling and independent chemical analysis, Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory researchers and Ramaco Carbon, Inc. now believe that the Brook Mine property contains deposits of rare earth elements, according to a press release from Ramaco.

According to the release, the mine ranks among the highest relative concentrations yet discovered of magnetic rare earth elements, such as heavy rare earth elements terbium and dysprosium, as well as lighter rare earth elements such as neodymium and praseodymium. 

