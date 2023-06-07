SHERIDAN — The Brooks Street makeover is advancing and is set to be completed by fall 2024.
After the street was vacated by the city of Sheridan and deeded to Sheridan County in 2020, the county decided to permanently close the street because it had become too dangerous. The Sheridan Press reported in 2019 an accident in which a pedestrian was hit while using the crosswalk prompted local officials to revisit the possibility of permanently closing the street. Before the permanent closure, the street was closed between the first snowfall and last snowmelt each winter.
Commissioners reviewed and unanimously approved a contract with Sheridan-based Northern Underground worth $2,242,139.15 for the Brooks Street greenspace renovation. The street is adjacent to the Sheridan County Courthouse to the west.
Sheridan County Administrative Director Cameron Duff said the project will include reshaping the land, a pathway through the greenspace, landscaping and installing shrubbery.
“The biggest portion of the cost is going to be in some lighting, heated concrete and making it ADA accessible,” Duff said. “So, it’s some of those grades and ensuring that no one’s going to slip in the wintertime when it snows.”
Sheridan County Commissioner Tom Ringley noted the extensive pre-planning of the project.
“This is like eight years in the making, at least. I’m really excited about the project and I’m in favor of it,” Ringley said.
Construction for the greenspace is scheduled to begin between July 17 and Aug. 17 this year, and completion is currently slated for Oct. 31, 2024. Duff said shrubbery and landscaping will likely be installed next summer.
“They can do so much, and then winter’s going to hit and they have to stop for a while, and then they’ll pick up again in the spring,” Duff said.
Construction along Brooks Street right now isn’t for the greenspace, though. Currently, crews are working on the retaining wall and a new backup generator location. The ongoing project and upcoming greenspace project are both independent and intertwined.
“(Everything) getting done is for the backup generator and for the retaining wall, but it also ties into this greenspace project as well, because you can’t do the greenspace unless this other portion had been done first,” Duff said. “So, it’s two separate projects but one builds upon the other.”
• Sheridan County Commission voted unanimously to approve 16 24-hour catering permits, 11 of which were for various events at The Brinton Museum.
•Commissioners also voted unanimously to approve a 30-year executive hangar lease at Sheridan County Airport with RLU Holdings, LLC. The hangar built will be 3,400 square feet and big enough to fit two single-engine aircraft.